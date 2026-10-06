Hey chooms - Hori has unveiled Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 accessories, and they're already out now

Cyberpunk 20277 was a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, so it feels only fitting that it now has an official case and controller to its name. Accessory maker Hori unveiled via its USA X (Twitter) account this week that both a Horipad Turbo controller and an Adventure Pack case were now available at Best Buy, both looking like they've stepped straight out of Night City.
Starting from $36.99 (via Best Buy), these aren't brand-new Switch 2 accessories, but rather existing Hori products with a Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic. That's pretty much the brand's bread and butter, but that doesn't mean they don't look the part. The Adventure Pack is sporting a Samurai design, the band fronted by Johnny Silverhand himself. Meanwhile, the gamepad has a transparent yellow chassis that's practically as retro-futuristic as the Switch 2 game is, and makes me really want these goodies to come stay at my house and in my setup.
Hori
Hori - Adventure Pack (Cyberpunk 2077) for Nintendo Switch 2
Hori
Hori - Wireless Horipad Turbo (cyberpunk 2077) for Nintendo Switch 2 - Yellow
My only annoyance with these new Switch 2 accessories is the fact that they have "Cyberpunk 2077" plastered across them. Hori had the opportunity to truly make this new case and controller look like items you'd find within the game, but the title's name is a tad distracting. That being said, I'm still a huge fan of the controller. Its see-through faceplate reminds me of the tech of the retro-futuristic tech of my late-90s childhood, which feels entirely fitting for an official Cyberpunk accessory.
It's not the most feature-full Switch 2 controller available today, however. As a version of the Horipad Turbo, it's equipped with TMR sticks, programmable back buttons, and a GameChat button too. But the wireless battery can only provide up to 10 hours of playback, which isn't ideal, and it's missing the HD rumble 2 and vibration feedback of more Pro alternatives. With it, and the Adventure Pack case, you have to feel comfortable with the knowledge you're paying more for style over substance here, but that can tend to be the case where officially licensed tech is concerned.
If you're based in the UK and are still hoping to get your hands on both regardless of their features, you may have to be patient. In a reply to X (Twitter) user's comment "Is there any European retailer?" on the original unveiling of the accessories, the Best Buy page replied with "Currently, our retail locations are limited to the United States and Canada. We appreciate your interest" and there was no indication that they'll release anywhere else.
That being said, Hori accessories do launch outside of the US all the time, it's likely you'll just have to be patient where this Cyberpunk 2077 line is considered. In the meantime, I recommend checking out our guide to the best Prime Day Switch deals if you want to update your Ninty setup with new accessories.
Want more Switch 2 accessories? Check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch headsets, the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers, and the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards.
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