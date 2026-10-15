Despite the restocks kicking around UK retailers today and my eternal yearning for the stunning 40th Anniversary Switch 2, I've simply not got the budget for it. That's left me with some Biggoron-sized FOMO, but there are, at least, brands like Skull & Co busy preparing Zelda-inspired Switch 2 accessories for those with fewer rupees to spare.
The brand (also known as Savage Raven) has listed pre-orders for a new Legend of Zelda Limited Edition version of its FissionGrip case, which sports a strikingly similar green and gold color palette to Ninty's new shiny console. The accessory isn't an exact match, as it actually adds ergonomic handles into the mix, but I'd much sooner find the budget for its $55.99 cost (now $32.99) than the $519.99 Nintendo is asking for.
Savage Raven by Skull & Co.
Savage Raven by Skull & Co. Fissiongrip:revolutionary Split Protective Case for Nintendo Switch 2
Skull & Co has a range of grip cases available starting from $29.99 at Amazon today if Legend of Zelda isn't your thing.
The limited edition FissionGrip case isn't something you can store and carry your console in on the go. Instead, much like Belkin's Charging Grip, it's an accessory you place on top of your console to make it more comfortable to hold, and hopefully add some pizzazz to your otherwise plain console. As this version is Zelda-inspired, it adds a dash of green and gold to the console, along with a Triforce pattern at the back of the 7.9-inch display.
I haven't had the fortune to review this accessory yet, but I've always been drawn to past versions as it provides a set of interchangeable grips. Previous models of the FissionGrip provide Snap, Trigger, and Plus designs, which all provide different textured surfaces and distances away from the Joy-Cons. Additionally, this release has grips that appear to be made of a transparent, glittery green plastic, which is a neat, striking element even Nintendo can't match.
The FissionGrip is also dock-friendly, which is something I plead everyone check before picking up a grip case of any kind. Having to pop on and off coverings for the Switch 2 every time you want to play in docked mode is a huge pain, but that shouldn't be an issue with this version. You also apparently don't need to remove it if you're using mouse mode.
If you do happen to pre-order the Legend of Zelda Limited Edition FissionGrip, Skull and & Co states that you'll receive a " free set of Legend of Zelda themed thumb grips & button caps" though they don't reveal what they look like. As a reminder, they likely won't be officially licensed as the case isn't, but judging from the marketing images of the grip case, there's every chance they'll look just as spectacular.
View all Skull & Co Switch 2 accessories at Amazon
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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