Quick! Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock is back on the shelves, but these consoles are moving fast

The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 has just magically reappeared on the shelves, with Smyths Toys dropping fresh stock this morning. This is one of the biggest console releases of the year so far, with its original pre-order run lasting mere moments before being swept off the shelves. Needless to say, if you're still hunting the shelves for last minute special editions this is where you need to be right now.
The special edition handheld will run you £429.99 at Smyths Toys right now, £10 more than the standard model. That's with those stunning green Joy-Con and gold dock accents, though. The 40th Anniversary Edition Legend of Zelda Switch 2 officially launches on November 5, alongside the Ocarina of Time remake (which we've just had the pleasure of previewing).
Unfortunately we're not seeing the same kind of activity in the US right now, but stock hunters can grab the 40th Anniversary Legend of Zelda Switch 2 carry case for $39 at Walmart.
Nintendo Switch 2 Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition
Smyths Toys has a live 'pre-order now' button on its Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock today, but this one isn't going to last long. It's expected to start shipping from that November 5 release date, with collection available as well.
Original Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders dropped on September 9, leapt off the shelves, and never returned. That's meant heartbreak for longtime fans, especially those holding off on upgrading their handheld for a special edition.
Launched to celebrate 40 years of The Legend of Zelda, this green and gold number marks the first tie-in Switch 2 Nintendo has launched, but it doesn't ride into battle alone.
While they're also still out of stock at the time of writing, accompanying Legend of Zelda Pro 2 Controllers and a carry case are also on many a holiday wishlist this year. Availability has been tough since those original pre-orders last month, but we're optimistic we might see more of these accessories (and hopefully the console itself) when the full set officially launches on November 5.
That means, even if you're too late for Smyths Toys' Zelda Switch 2 restock, there's a light on the horizon. We often see low-stock gadgets making a final return to the shelves on launch day itself. Pre-orders can go wrong for a number of reasons, payments decline or early birds get cold feet. That's when retailers sometimes list additional stock, so it pays to keep a close eye on the stores you're most interested in.
GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.