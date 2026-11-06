Future Zelda games shouldn’t just reuse ideas, says Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom director: "I feel like Zelda creates this foundation" to experiment

Speaking to Polygon, Fujibayashi – who served as director of Capcom's Oracle games and The Minish Cap, before joining Nintendo where he would go on to develop Skyward Sword, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom – explained why Zelda games are often reinventing the series. "These are all ideas or nuggets of ideas that developers at that time feel like, 'okay, this is going to be fun,'" Fujibayashi says, adding, "I feel like Zelda creates this foundation, this arena where developers can bring those ideas and actually bring them to life and realize that."
Fujibayashi notes that "A lot of times, the question I have when I talk to younger staff is like, 'Is that going to be fun?'" and that he would point out if these ideas were previously done in the likes of Breath of the Wild or Ocarina of Time, which he notes is "the kind of probing and discussion that we do with the team such that they don't feel like they need to pull from an already existing pool of ideas that Zelda has plotted."
We currently don't know what the future of the Zelda series holds. Many – myself included – expect the open-world formula established in Breath of the Wild, and expanded on by Tears of the Kingdom will continue into something new, but from what Fujibayashi says, Zelda can pretty much be anything it wants, so there's a chance we have no idea what form the series may take next.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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