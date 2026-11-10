Zelda Ocarina of Time Lost Woods map and guide

A map to the Lost Woods in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is something that can really help players navigate this maze-like location, as well as an explanation of what this realm is and how you're supposed to explore it. The Lost Woods in OoT is formed out of a series of crossroads, but taking the wrong path will spit you out back at the Kokiri Forest village and you'll have to begin again. However, if you can understand it, the Lost Woods is full of connections to the Zora's Domain, the Goron City, and more besides, acting as a network that can take you between distant regions fairly quickly.
Below I'll explain how to explore the Lost Woods in Ocarina of Time, including a full map and guide to what you can find there. Keep in mind that some of these routes won't be usable straight away, as they require items that you'll find later on in the game.
Lost Woods map for Zelda Ocarina of Time
Below is a full map for the Lost Woods in Ocarina of Time, including the different access points and points of interest you can find within.
Stick Capacity Upgrade and Magic Bean spot. Here you'll find a Deku Scrub. Bounce his projectiles back and he'll sell you an increased bag for Deku Sticks, one that costs 40 Rupees. If you come here as a child and plant a magic bean, it also allows you to reach the higher walkway as an adult.
Skull Kids and Slingshot Capacity Upgrade. If you can shoot the target you'll get an expanded bag for Slingshot Ammo. If you play the music back to the Skull Kids, they'll give you a piece of heart container.
Forest Stage and Nut Capacity Upgrade. Come here and drop down the hole while wearing the Mask of Truth to scare the young Deku Scrubs, then speak to the Forest Stage Leader to get a Nut Capacity Upgrade. If you wear other masks, you'll get Rupee rewards too.
Nut Capacity Upgrade. Destroy the boulder with a bomb to reveal a hole you can drop down. In this grotto, there are two more Deku Scrubs. Bounce their projectiles back and they'll sell you an increased bag for Deku Nuts for 40 Rupees.
There are multiple different access points to the Lost Woods, some of which require certain abilities. They are unlocked in the following ways:
Hyrule Field: Unlocked at the same point as above.
Goron City: Unlocked from the other end by blowing up a tunnel, presented as a stone archway. For more info, check out our Zelda Ocarina of Time Goron City walkthrough.
Sacred Forest Meadow / Sacred Grove: Encountered just after opening the Goron City pathway, as the quest leads you there to meet Saria.
Zora's Domain: Accessed via a deep diving point in Zora's Domain. The ability to dive this deep is unlocked while trying to find Princess Ruto in Ocarina of Time. In the Lost Woods, it's a pool you have to dive in and through.
How to explore the Lost Woods
The Lost Woods are full of dark tunnels that lead you back to Kokiri Forest if you pick them. To avoid these, you need to listen for the music and go through the tunnel that it's most clearly coming from.
If you choose right, there'll be an aura of green musical notes as you get close, as shown above. These mark the path that will lead you to the Sacred Forest Meadow and Grove, and thus the essential pathway through the Lost Woods.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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