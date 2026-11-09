Zelda: Ocarina of Time put through the wringer by exploit hunters who are flying around Hyrule and doing unspeakable things to Link: "We got Lonk and Lunk"

It was only a matter of (very short) time before Ocarina of Time remake exploits would come to light following Nintendo's big launch of the revamped Legend of Zelda entry last week – and, well, it only took days.
The original Ocarina of Time from 1998 boasts a plethora of fan-led glitches and "hacks," so to speak, for speedrunning and the like – and the remake offers no exception.
While some of the old methods have changed, such as those reliant on the auto-jump system, folks are now unearthing new exploits, including a couple that let Link jump infinitely… even into areas he's not supposed to be in as a child, pre-Temple of Time travel.
If you've not seen it yourself, there are two versions circulating the web: one that involves cycling through your quick menu between two items, as posted over on X, and another known as "actor jumping," which is arguably too broken.
You can learn more about it on YouTube, but put simply, it's got fans accessing areas they're not meant to be in as child Link, leading to some, erm, head-scratching textures.
A quick video of how Link looks following this exploit says it all, showing a stretched-out (cursed) iteration of Hyrule's little hero – and yes, the comments deliver.
"We got Lonk and Lunk," reads one, screenshots of the horrifying stretchy Link attached. Others see more fans post their own images of the creepy visual effect, with Link sometimes appearing genuinely more fearsome than a Dead Hand.
Another thread shows the lanky Link entering the Bongo Bongo boss arena in the Shadow Temple, and it's as hilarious as it is terrifying.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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