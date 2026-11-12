Physical GTA 6 map leaks, and I need to know if it's teasing another UFO Easter egg

One version of the GTA 6 map has apparently leaked. The low-detail map doesn't reveal the full network of roads and areas in the game, but it does give us early confirmation of some in-game locations and a general outline of Leonida's highway system.
The GTA 6 map's art matches preview images from the $400 GTA 6 Collector's Box, so it's likely the same "double-sided souvenir poster" included in that package. Images of the map started circulating on social media today, seemingly originating from a GTA 6 display at the Selfridges department store in the UK.
Notably, images of another stylized poster map are also circulating, but it's much less clear if this one is real. Unlike the other map, there's only a single image of this one, and barring a better look I'd wager this one is either AI-generated or cleverly photoshopped.
As for the likely real map, it names GTA 6 locations across Leonida, from Little Cuba on the outskirts of Vice City to Pelican Valley far to the south. Bits of art suggest the kinds of activities and characters that'll be at each location – personally, I want to know why there's a UFO hovering over Breakwater Quarry. Are we poised for a comeback for one of the big GTA 5 Easter eggs?
But my biggest question is whether this is the same map Rockstar will soon be selling for $1. I hope not – the maps that had been included with previous GTA games were more realistic depictions of road networks, and did a lot to help build immersion in those games. This new map is fun, but it's just not the same.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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