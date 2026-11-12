Elgato, Corsair, and Twitch team up with a bundle to help you stream GTA 6 console gameplay - but the cheapest option costs almost as much as a PS5

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Published 4 min read

The cheapest bundle Elgato is offering gets you a capture card and a 1TB SSD for $554.98, and $499 if you're a Twitch partner

A three-way split between a GTA 6 screenshot, the Twitch logo, and an Elgato capture card image
(Image credit: Future)
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GTA 6 is fast approaching, but a PC release is still nowhere in sight. For many content creators who only play and share gameplay from a PC, that means a heavy adjustment to their setup if they want to create content around Rockstar's heavily anticipated title. It seems like Elgato and Twitch are all too aware of this, because the two brands have made a bundle that makes new console-tilted gear for live streamers a bit more accessible.

Twitch and Elgato (owned by Corsair) have announced the Elgato X Twitch Streaming Kit, a bundle of an up-to-date capture card, PS5 SSD, and a 10% discount for active Twitch partners and affiliates.

“Twitch is where so many gaming moments become shared experiences,” said Taylor Ward, Senior Director of Ecosystem at Elgato.

“Our role is to make the step between playing on console and creating live content as simple as possible. By working with Twitch to put capture tools and guidance directly in front of creators, we can remove some of that friction and help more people go live when the moment matters.”

Unfortunately, I'm not sure execution of this new bundle has been all that helpful - even for the wealthiest full-time content creators. The only capture card included in the bundle is the (flagship) Elgato Game Capture 4K X, and the only SSD in the bundle is the Corsair MP600 Elite (Corsair's flagship storage device for the PS5).

Corsair MP600 Elite being held by a reviewer

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

In times like these for SSD prices, that means a 1TB SSD along with the capture card brings the price up to $554.98 at Corsair. The Capture card alone will set you back $249.99. For Twitch affiliates and partners with a 10% discount, the price comes down to $499.99. If you opt for a 2TB SSD, the price is a ludicrous $694.98 for us normies, and $625 for Twitch folk.

With early Black Friday PS5 deals already starting to pick up, I think you can do a lot better.

If you actually need one of the fastest and best all-round PS5 SSDs, and you want one of the best capture cards that can capture and passthrough 4K 144 frames per second then go for it - but I really don't think that's necessary for anyone just buying this stuff for GTA 6. Case in point, the game will only run at 30fps, regardless of the platform you're playing on, and broadcasting in 4K60 is still the limit for streaming on Twitch and YouTube.

GTA 6

(Image credit: Rockstar)

On a similar note, GTA 6's install size is monstrous, but let's assume for a minute that content creators who are being pitched this bundle do 90% of their gaming on a PC. They'll either have bought a brand new PS5 just for the luxury of playing GTA 6 at launch - and will thus have a clean drive with more than 210GB of space. Or, they'll have so few games on their machines anyway that an extra terabyte of internal storage won't really come in that handy anyway.

It's not as though having more internal space for clips and onboard recordings will help either. With an external capture card, everything will be stored on a PC, where more storage would actually be more helpful, probably with an external drive to save money. In recent years, PlayStation has made it more and more difficult to get your recorded gameplay clips off the PS5 and make them usable due to formatting anyway.

From a quick sift through what else is on offer, I'd argue content creators could do a lot better than Elgato's Twitch bundle, so I've created my own little bundle with more affordable products down below.

For more, take a look at the best controllers for GTA 6 and the best gaming headsets for GTA 6.

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Duncan Robertson
Duncan Robertson
Hardware Editor

One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.

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