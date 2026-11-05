It's not just GTA 6 – Take-Two boss argues "we have the best collection" of IP in the business thanks to Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and more

With GTA 6 right around the corner, Rockstar Games and its owner Take-Two Interactive will be getting ready to enjoy the fruits of their labor with a massive launch, especially if current pre-order estimates are anything to go by. But GTA isn't Take-Two's only breadwinner – CEO Strauss Zelnick reckons that "we have the best collection" of IP in the games business.
Speaking in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal (below), Zelnick defends the strength of Take-Two's full library, which may be boosted by GTA, but by no means relies on it entirely.
"We have 15 franchises that have each sold at least 5 million units in an individual release," he begins. "I think we have the best collection of owned intellectual property in the video game business, and I think that's reflected in our top line, our bottom line, and our market cap."
He continues: "In addition to Grand Theft Auto, we have Red Dead Redemption, a massive title. It sold over 65 million units in the most recent release. Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online, we have NBA 2K, which is the second-biggest sports title worldwide – the biggest in North America."
In a quickfire round, Zelnick also lists the likes of Borderlands, BioShock, WWE 2K, and Civilization, as well as mobile hits such as Words with Friends and Empires & Puzzles.
Depending on your personal preferences and biases, you may or may not agree with Zelnick that Take-Two truly has the best bank of IP – others like Nintendo could certainly give the company a run for its money with the likes of Mario, Zelda, and Smash Bros., not to mention its partial ownership of Pokemon. But there's definitely no denying its strength – even with the current highest-rated game of the year, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, out today, it's hard to think of November as anything other than Rockstar's month.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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