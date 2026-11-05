No more Switch 2 price hikes yet, Nintendo president says as the company weathers the AI-driven memory shortage

Despite the AI-driven component shortage continuing to drive memory prices through the roof, Nintendo isn't currently planning to increase the Switch 2 price. The console's price increased to $500 earlier this year, but it seems Nintendo believes it has the memory stockpiles necessary to weather the pricing storm for now.
Nintendo isn't considering additional changes to the price of the Switch 2, president Shuntaro Furukawa says in the company's latest financial report, according to Reuters. Furukawa adds that the company remains well positioned to secure the memory components it needs to continue meeting demand for the console.
With all that being said, Furukawa has never entirely ruled out the possibility of further Switch 2 price increases. "While uncertainties remain regarding future trends in component prices, we recognize that they could have an impact not only this year but next year as well," he told investors this past May. "As for what comes after that, we will make necessary preparations to ensure that we can respond flexibly to whatever situation arises."
One of Nintendo's major manufacturing partners is changing its business in response to the AI-driven memory demand, as Macronix recently announced that it's ditching the cartridge-making business in order to focus on supplying memory to data centers. Macronix builds the parts for Switch 1 cartridges, not Switch 2 games, so the news is unlikely to affect Nintendo's current console, but it shows how big an effect the AI boom is having on the business of selling electronics.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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