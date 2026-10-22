Despite Switch 2 price hikes, US consumers actually aren't spending any more on the console now, analyst says: "Pretty smart cookies over there at Nintendo"

Per Circana's Mat Piscatella on Bluesky, the average price paid for a PS5 was up 17% from $551 to $646; Xbox was up even more significantly, by 33%, from $497 to $663, while Nintendo was up… 2%? Yes, despite the price increase, Nintendo spending only increased from $486 to $498.
During September 2026, the average price paid per hardware unit sold, and the change from September 2025 (Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service):
PS5 - $646, +17% vs YA ($551)
XBS - $663, +33% vs YA ($497
SW2 - $498, +2% vs YA ($486)
But wait, didn't Nintendo implement a price increase? Yep, but
So how does that happen? Piscatella explains that Nintendo "transitioned away from the Mario Kart World bundle" to a standalone Switch 2 console this year. So "while the buyer gets less value in the box than they used to," the average price paid has managed to remain pretty firm. He adds, "Pretty smart cookies over there at Nintendo."
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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