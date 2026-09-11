After another scalping disaster, Nintendo is restocking the Legend of Zelda Switch 2 – but seemingly only in the UK

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary edition of the Switch 2 was pretty and sold out – in other words, a prime target for scalping. But don't let the scalpers win. Nintendo just confirmed it's restocking the fancy Zelda Switch 2 in the UK.
Worldwide, unscrupulous resellers have been driving up the special console's price on sites like eBay up to $850 and more, which is dangerously close to double its $520 sticker at official Nintendo retailers. So the developer has added a banner (spotted by Nintendo Insider) to the Zelda handheld's online listing on at least Nintendo Store United Kingdom and Ireland websites clarifying that, "The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary collection is currently sold out. We will announce when stock is replenished via the Nintendo Store app."
As of writing, Nintendo doesn't include the same reassuring banner on its US site, where the Zelda console is also sold out ahead of its October 29 launch date. This doesn't necessarily mean US fans need to start preparing a nice outfit and getting their hair done before being scalped, though. The Zelda Switch 2 isn't limited edition, and, anyway, it seems Nintendo's physical stores in New York and San Francisco will have it in stock at launch, too. In fact, Nintendo's store locations in New York and San Francisco will be the only places you can purchase the anniversary Switch 2 Pro Controller with its matching display stand in person.
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"They're treating it like they did the TOTK OLED console," one sage Reddit commenter says in a related thread. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED console was, like the Zelda anniversary console, a special edition, though plentiful stock made it so you can now purchase the sold-out handheld for under its asking price on certain resale sites – despite some scalpers' best attempts to flip the $360 machine for $600.
So lock your wallet in the freezer. You won't be needing it while you wait for the special Switch 2 to inevitably come back into your life.
Take a look at our list of the best Zelda games of all time.
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