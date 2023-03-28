The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch looking increasingly likely

Further details have come to light on the supposed hardware

A new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED Model is looking more and more likely to be unveiled later today.

Yesterday on March 27, Nintendo announced a special Tears of the Kingdom presentation for later today on March 28, featuring 10 minutes of new gameplay. Shortly after that announcement, the Reddit post below was published, with a GameStop employee claiming evidence of a new Switch hardware listing.

The apparent GameStop employee speculates that this new hardware listing could be a special Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED Model. The user even provides photographic evidence of a new entry in GameStop's database showing there's a new Switch hardware listing.

But that's not all! Hours after the initial claim, reliable leaker billbil-kun took to Twitter to claim new details of the rumored hardware, which you can see just below. Billbil-kun has been a spot-on leaker for hardware and game reveals, particularly surrounding Sony's PS Plus subscription service, so this should be considered reliable information from the leaker.

A special edition Nintendo Switch OLED Model for Tears of the Kingdom wouldn't be a huge surprise, given how big the next Zelda game is shaping up to be for Nintendo. With less than two months to go until launch, anticipation for the Breath of the Wild sequel is at an all-time high from fans around the world.

Nintendo could be getting ready to unveil the new Switch model alongside the new gameplay later today. Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma is going to guide viewers through new gameplay changes and details, and a new Switch edition would be a great note to end the presentation on.

Now it's worth noting Breath of the Wild never received a special edition Switch model, but that's probably because it was a day one launch title for the console, rather than anything else. Tune into the presentation at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT to see what Aonuma and company have in store for us.

Check out our upcoming Switch games guide to see where Tears of the Kingdom sits in Nintendo's forthcoming release schedule.

