Where to pre-order the new Nintendo Switch 2 Legend of Zelda Amiibo

You might have expected Nintendo amiibo figures to be a long-forgotten relic. But fortunately for us collectors (and Legend of Zelda fans), four brand-new Nintendo Switch amiibo have been added to the already packed Zelda line-up of figures, bringing new unlockable content to Tears of the Kingdom with them.



The Nintendo Switch accessories are based on the fabulous four sages, Tulin, Yunobo, Riju, and Sidon, who were first introduced in Breath of the Wild. By tapping them on the new Joy-Con 2 (R) controller, you can unlock new fabric for Link's paraglider, as well as chests of new weapons and materials like the rest of the Zelda amiibo lineup, when they launch on June 5, 2025, the same day as the brand-new handheld.



These new collectibles are a sight for sore eyes, as plenty of notable Ninty releases have come and gone without any amiibo of their own. These additions to the line do come with a major caveat, however, as they're a bit pricier than what was expected, available to pre-order for $29.99 at Best Buy. It's likely these new Zelda toys got caught in the Switch 2 accessory price hike crossfire, but if you're still desperate to own them all, we've listed each of the new Tears of the Kingdom amiibo below and where you can pre-order yours.

Where to get a Nintendo Switch 2 amiibo in the US

That's not all the new Legend of Zelda amiibo you can expect in the future, as an additional fifth toy is currently in development. This new Zelda amiibo, Mineru's Construct, will be released at a later date.



If you're in the UK and want to add to your collection, the options are a bit lacking. The upcoming Tears of the Kingdom amiibo figures (and Street Fighter 6 amiibo) haven't yet been listed on any notable UK retailer or the official Nintendo UK website for pre-order. However, as soon as that changes, I'll be updating this page so you don't have to miss out.

Nintendo Switch 2 amiibo FAQ

(Image credit: Future)

When do the Switch 2 Tears of the Kingdom amiibo launch? The Tulin, Yunobo, Riju, and Sidon amiibo figures from The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will be available for $29.99 each on June 5, 2025.

How many new amiibo are there for the Nintendo Switch 2? Currently, there are 7 brand-new amiibo figures confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2, with more on the way. Nintendo announced new amiibo figures featuring the fighters Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly for the Switch 2 version of Street Fighter 6 Fighters Edition, which are available at launch on June 5, 2025.



Alongside these new figures, 22 brand-new Street Fighter 6 amiibo cards are currently in development.



Additionally, the four figures based on Tulin, Yunobo, Riju, and Sidon will be available on June 5, with a fifth brand-new Zelda amiibo, Mineru's Construct, to be released at a later date.

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 compatible with amiibo? Yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 can read amiibo figures, just like the original Switch handheld. By tapping or placing your official Nintendo toy above the right stick of the Joy-Con 2 controller (and its surrounding area), you can use your amiibo to unlock content and features in your favorite Nintendo games.



Just make sure you're playing a compatible game at the correct time, with the correct amiibo.



Eg, using amiibo in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom requires you to be in a spatial area, and have the amiibo unlocked (which takes about 45 minutes of gameplay) and selected. Additionally, you can't use the same amiibo twice in one day.

How do Nintendo Switch amiibos work? Each amiibo contains a Near Field Communication (NFC) tag in its base, which can be read by the NFC reader on the original handheld and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.



As of typing, your amiibo can connect to your games via the read-only method, or the read/write method. With read-only, your handheld can read the data stored on the amiibo, and that's it. However, the read/write method means data can be read from the NFC tag, and stored upon it, such as stats from Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

If you're eager to try out the new amiibo for yourself, check in regularly with our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order page, so we can help you secure your own new handheld. Alternatively, if you're sticking with what you've got, grabbing one of the best Nintendo Switch SD cards or the best Nintendo Switch controllers will help push more value out of your older Ninty machine.