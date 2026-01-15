Here's all the Switch amiibo you need to unlock the New Horizons Zelda and Splatoon characters

Nintendo game fans are eating good with the new Animal Crossing New Horizons Version 3.0 update. Along with the myriad features introduced to the island on the original Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, you can now invite Legend of Zelda and Splatoon-themed villagers to your island, and all you need is some amiibo.

As a long-time amiibo collector, I'm ecstatic that by just tapping one of my compatible Switch 2 accessories on the Switch 2 (or original) Joy-Con, I can unlock villagers Tulin, Mineru, Viché, or Cece, and exclusive Zelda and Splatoon items for my island. However, I'm well aware not everyone will have the amiibo-collecting bug and the exact figures needed that I do grab all this new content.

With that in mind, I've gathered my Switch 2 and all my NFC-enabled trinkets together to find out what amiibo you need to get the most out of the New Horizons update, and where you can grab them if your collection isn't quite as ridiculous as mine.