Breath of the Wild's Korok Forest might actually hit 60fps on the Switch 2 re-release, and Zelda fans can't wait for "an actual stable frame-rate" in Hyrule's most infamous region

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct finally arrived, and with it came a first look at what's to come on the new console from Nintendo – including some revamped editions of past games for the Nintendo Switch 2 , like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom .

Not only will the new editions of the Legend of Zelda gems feature enhanced resolutions and HDR compatibility to render "more vibrant colors," but they also boast higher frame rates – a point that's sure to appeal to anyone who played Breath of the Wild on the original Switch. If you haven't done so yourself, the game often sees massive FPS drops in areas like the Korok Forest, breaking immersion and making focusing at all difficult.

This shouldn't be a problem anymore, come the Switch 2, however, judging by the new trailer for the enhanced Zelda games from yesterday's Direct. Link can be seen running through the Korok Forest in Breath of the Wild as the revamped title's HDR is showcased, a whole solid 60 frames accompanying him, and fans are, understandably, obsessed with the performance. A recent thread online highlights as much, with players gathering to discuss it.

NINTENDO MANAGED TO DO THE IMPOSSIBLE AND GOT KOROK FOREST TO RUN AT AN ACTUAL STABLE FRAMERATE60FPS BOTW IS A DREAM COME TRUE pic.twitter.com/tUJMBmwz8pApril 2, 2025

"NINTENDO MANAGED TO DO THE IMPOSSIBLE AND GOT KOROK FOREST TO RUN AT AN ACTUAL STABLE FRAMERATE," reads the original post, a clip of the new and improved Breath of the Wild's trailer attached. "60FPS BOTW IS A DREAM COME TRUE." Comments share in on the excitement, with one joking, "you KNOW they showed that area on purpose." Another jests that it "only took eight years."

As a longtime fan myself, I have to admit the prospect of Breath of the Wild in 4K with HDR and 60 frames sounds amazing, and I can't wait to experience it come the new editions' drop right on Nintendo's upcoming console's hotly anticipated release itself on June 5. Switch 2 pre-orders go live on April 8, too, so there's not long left to wait – and the plan to combat Switch 2 scalpers should hopefully ensure more fans can get their hands on one.



Searching for more? Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to.