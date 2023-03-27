The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom direct announced for tomorrow - here's how to watch

Nintendo has just announced a Legend of Zelda Direct, with Tears of the Kingdom set to receive top billing.

Earlier today on March 27, Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma would be revealing 10 minutes of new gameplay tomorrow on March 28. This should be the first major gameplay showcase we've seen for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom since it was unveiled years ago.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel.▶️ https://t.co/uMUCfVjFQL pic.twitter.com/y49N4jRUTzMarch 27, 2023 See more

The new showcase will be premiering at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT. When that time rolls around tomorrow on March 28, you can catch the entire showcase right on Nintendo's YouTube (opens in new tab) channel, so be sure to tune in then to get up to speed on all the new gameplay details.

As we mentioned previously, this will be the first time we've had a deep-dive presentation on Tears of the Kingdom's gameplay. Whenever we've seen the sequel previously, it's only ever been in cinematic trailers that have offered up a brief few second of gameplay, interspersed with cutscene footage.

This new presentation should see Nintendo revealing brand new gameplay features for Tears of the Kingdom, then. We've already seen Link operating what looks to be flying vehicles, as well as makeshift cars, so we could be in for details on how our hero actually activates and uses these features when the new presentation rolls around.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12 for the Nintendo Switch.

