Mario Kart World Direct - All the news as it happens

It seems like just yesterday, we were waiting to see an inch of the Switch 2, but we're already sitting down for a Mario Kart World Direct. Set to be an in-depth look at one of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games, this one is going to be worth watching whether you're already locked in for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders or are still on the fence.

If this is the first you're hearing of the stream and want to tune in, we've got you covered - here's how to watch the Mario Kart World Direct. But if you can't watch it, or would rather we catch all the best bits for you, then stick around. We're here to report live on every reveal, announcement, and blue shell that comes out of the stream. There's a chance we'll see some general Switch 2 news as well, but honestly? We'll settle for confirmation that Link will be back in the driver's seat (please, Nintendo: we don't ask for much).

Whatever happens - if you'd like to watch along with us, the Mario Kart World Direct is below and kicks off at 2PM BST