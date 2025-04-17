Mario Kart World Direct - All the news as it happens
We're here to help you stay up-to-date on everything that comes out of Nintendo's upcoming stream
It seems like just yesterday, we were waiting to see an inch of the Switch 2, but we're already sitting down for a Mario Kart World Direct. Set to be an in-depth look at one of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games, this one is going to be worth watching whether you're already locked in for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders or are still on the fence.
If this is the first you're hearing of the stream and want to tune in, we've got you covered - here's how to watch the Mario Kart World Direct. But if you can't watch it, or would rather we catch all the best bits for you, then stick around. We're here to report live on every reveal, announcement, and blue shell that comes out of the stream. There's a chance we'll see some general Switch 2 news as well, but honestly? We'll settle for confirmation that Link will be back in the driver's seat (please, Nintendo: we don't ask for much).
Whatever happens - if you'd like to watch along with us, the Mario Kart World Direct is below and kicks off at 2PM BST
15 minutes to go! This is your last chance to get some wildly ludicrous predictions in - do you think there's time for Nintendo to add Ganondorf, if I ask nicely?
I'm still thinking about Mario Kart World's Knockout Tour, and you should be too. We've still got some time before the stream kicks off, which I'll be spending by diving into Mario's Mad Max pivot.
There's only 45 minutes to go until the Direct kicks off, but who's counting? Ahead of the stream, former Nintendo marketing leads have warned that the company will need to be "super transparent" around Mario Kart World's potential DLC, given the base game is already pretty pricey.
We're an hour out from the Mario Kart World Direct, leaving us just enough time to listen to Mario Kart's best track, Moo Moo Farm & Yoshi Valley, 28.8 times. As a reminder - you can watch the Direct itself through the YouTube video at the top of this page!
As we wait for the Direct to kick off, let me get something off my chest: why aren't we talking about Mario Kart World's Knockout Tour more? Come on - it's a 24-player game mode which eliminates players who can't keep up with the pack. The Running Man, except with Mario and family-friendly pals? Sign me up yesterday.
I've been living vicariously through my colleague Rollin Bishop's Mario Kart World preview, which touches on Knockout Tour, and recommend you do the same. The blood and diesel must flow.
With the Mario Kart World Direct kicking off at 2pm BST (that's 6am PT/9am ET/3pm CEST), we're now just two hours away from seeing what Nintendo's got in store. Exciting!
Until then, join me in ogling at returning moves I'll never actually pull off - like being able to dodge a blue shell.
The second closest thing to playing Mario Kart World is watching someone else play it - no, you're coping - and Nintendo has kindly shared a whopping 20 minutes of Grand Prix gameplay. Watch it below! (Separately, did anyone else miss Nintendo Treehouse streams?)
How are we feeling - any predictions on what we'll see today? I'm hoping for more non-Mario characters to be revealed, but equally, there seems to be more to Mario Kart World's free-roam than meets the eye - perhaps we'll see what Nintendo has been teasing?
Good morning! We're still a few hours away from the Mario Kart World Direct, but here's a little something to get us all in the mood: the game's first trailer, which dropped oh so long ago... er, two weeks ago.
I know what you're here for, and I'll save you some time: you can see Moo-Moo grinding along phone cables at 1:11.