Mario Kart World adds 6 new items to Nintendo's beloved racing game series, including one that hasn't made an appearance in actual races for 33 years
Wahoo!
As revealed during today's Mario Kart World Direct, the iconic racing game series' first-ever open-world entry features a variety of new items, ranging from the golden Coin Shell to the high-ranking Magikoopa, Kamek.
Mario Kart World boasts many firsts for Nintendo, from its Tony Hawk-style rail-grinding mechanic to its unique off-roading and open-world layout.
The game's new items are no exception, starting with the Coin Shell. Upon throwing a shiny Koopa shell, coins will appear in its stead – but players will have to be quick to collect them, as other racers can pick them up if they manage to drive through them first.
Another new item joining Mario Kart World's impressive line-up is the Ice Flower, which functions much like its counterpart in Super Mario Bros.
Players can fire ice blocks at other racers, freezing them while sending their vehicles spinning out of control along the track.
There's also the Hammer, an item that users can aim in an arc at others. Hammers stay where they've hit the ground for a while, too, acting as a short-term barrier.
The next item showcased during Nintendo's livestream is the Mega Mushroom, a consumable that causes players to grow exponentially in size, allowing them to flatten any fellow racers in their way.
Then, there's the Feather, a returning item from the 1992 Super Mario Kart which has otherwise only been featured in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's battle mode. It's a simple item that lets users jump high up into the air to avoid incoming attacks from others.
The final new item highlighted in the video is Kamek, Bowser's adviser and one of Mario's most notorious nemeses. By using Kamek's magic, players can transform other racers and cause "mysterious effects" to happen on the course.
As a longtime Mario Kart fan myself, it looks like it might end up being one of the most OP items available. No need to worry, though – much like the Bullet Bill item in past entries, powerful Mario Kart world items have a higher chance of being obtained by players further behind in a race to keep things fair.
Curious about the new racing game? Check out our Mario Kart World preview for more.
