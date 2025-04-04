Mario Kart World manages to "blur the line" between what is and isn't a course, thanks to its unique open-world layout and off-roading
"The whole world starts to feel like a course"
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct provided a bounty of knowledge regarding the new console from Nintendo, including a first look at some Nintendo Switch 2 games coming – one being Mario Kart World, the iconic racing game series' first-ever open-world entry.
Of all the upcoming Switch 2 games, Mario Kart World speeds in as one of the most hotly anticipated titles, thanks to everything from its Tony Hawk-style rail-grinding mechanic to its unique off-roading and open-world layout. Following the Direct, fans got to experience a further, more in-depth look at the new Mario Kart during yesterday's Nintendo Treehouse: Live – and it's safe to say the open world is just as impressive as it sounds.
Speaking during the stream, the presenters dive into Mario Kart World, racing through the Mushroom Cup courses – which, unlike in the series' previous entries, aren't divided strictly. "You start to get the idea that, like, you know, these sections in between the courses sort of blur the line of, like, 'what is a course,'" admits Sam, one of the presenters, while playing. "The whole world starts to feel like a course in Mario Kart World."
As a longtime Mario Kart fan myself, I see what he means. After all, soon after describing how the lines between courses are blurred, the presenters point out that Crown City can be seen in the distance – the course that comes after Mario Bros. Circuit, the one they're racing through. It's a level of immersion that transforms the feel of the entire game, connecting the courses in a seamless way while allowing for off-roading.
Mario Kart World will drop the day Nintendo's upcoming console releases itself, which is set for June 5. As for Switch 2 pre-orders, they're scheduled to begin going live next week on April 8 – but anyone hoping for an early invite from Nintendo will need to tick off a certain number of requirements from the company as a result of its plan to combat Switch 2 scalpers, including a Nintendo Switch Online membership.
Curious about the new open-world racing game now? Check out our Mario Kart World preview for more.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Mario Kart World gameplay showcase proves the rail-grinding mechanic is more than just a slick Tony Hawk-style gimmick: "It opens up so many possibilities"
For the first time since Super Mario Kart 33 years ago, Mario Kart World brings the feather back to actual races and it seems like it can even stop the dreaded blue shell