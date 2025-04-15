Mario Kart World might feature one of the series' most iconic moves, letting you dodge the infamous blue shell with a well-timed mushroom boost

Mario Kart World , the iconic racing game series' first-ever open-world entry from Nintendo , boasts various features that longtime fans may be familiar with – including what might just be the most tried and true method of dodging the infamous spiny shell when in first place.

There's nothing more annoying than leading a race in first place by what feels like miles, only to learn that you're in fact not all that far ahead of other players once a spiny shell, commonly known (and feared) as the blue shell, collides with you and you suddenly find yourself at the end of the roster in last spot.

You can, however, cleverly dodge the shell with another item if you nail the timing down just right – and this also seems to apply in Mario Kart World.

As highlighted in an online clip of the upcoming game, the mushroom item trick looks like it might work as it did in the series' past entries. The active player passes baby Mario to reach first place, uses the Boo item to become invisible, then quickly deploys a mushroom right as a blue shell can be seen coming down on them.

It's all so fast that you might miss it, but it does indeed look like the spiny shell is dodged thanks to the player's perfect mushroom timing.

Mario Kart End Game 🤣🤯 #MarioKartWorld pic.twitter.com/AuYyKuZGFfApril 14, 2025

Not all fans are convinced, though – one comment sees someone speculate that the reason the player was able to dodge the shell is actually because the Boo buff was still active.

"He was still in the Boo effect when the blue shell went off," reads the response. "This doesn't confirm blue dodging with a mushroom."

Others think the short video does confirm it, however, with one writing it's "good to know that you can still dodge a blue shell with a mushroom."