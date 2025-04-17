Mario Kart World borrows some tips from the other open-world racing epic Forza Horizon with a handy rewind feature

Mario Kart World might be binning off Mario Kart 8's anti-gravity driving, but it's replacing it with some brand new gimmicks: an open world and car parkour, which seems much less complicated than it looks. And to make all the chaos work together, the series is borrowing from the best open-world racing series around, Forza Horizon.

In Mario Kart World, you can now grind on rails, bounce over other contestants, drive sideways on walls before kicking off onto another, and much more. But don't worry if you're usually no good at the Titanfalls and Tony Hawks - today's Mario Kart World Direct explained that you can execute all of the game's cool new moves with just one technique.

Mario Kart World Direct – 17/04/2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo explained that it's added a 'Charge Jump' move to the series, which you can use by holding down the drift button as you drive in a straight line. Once you let go, your driver will do a cheery hop to, say, dodge an incoming shell or jump over an enemy. But you can also use it to jump onto a railing or toward a rideable wall, and then chain it with another jump to hop between walls or railings. Very cool!

In case you make any mistakes and accidentally jump over a cliff with the enthusiasm of a baby penguin, Mario Kart World also has a rewind feature that works almost exactly like Forza Horizon's. Any time you like, you can hold a button "to reset your vehicle to its original position." The only thing to note is that enemy drivers will continue to move in real time while you're stuck retracing your steps, so try not to overdo it. Either way, it's an especially cool feature to have during freeroam so you can experiment with the tracks and find shortcuts a little easier.

