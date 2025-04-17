Mario Kart World's new outfits include pirate Wario and Pauline in a latex suit, which people are predictably being normal about

The Mario Kart World Direct has confirmed how unlocking outfits will work in the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. Meanwhile fans are being... enthusiastic for some of the outfits for characters like Peach and Pauline.

While the Mario Kart World Direct wasn't some huge revelation that would blow the doors open and reveal some massive thing to make the $80 less daunting, it did show us even more of everyone's favorite thing about the initial reveal – the cow – and also some new outfits; people liked those too.

The thirstposting has arrived (not quite Marvel Rivals fanbase levels though, thankfully). Gaming news Twitter account Genki posted a render of one of Peach's new outfits where she dons shorts, and naturally the obvious "peach" jokes were thrown out.

Meanwhile Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb exclaimed "RAISE THE PRICE" in reaction to Pauline's new latex number over on Bluesky.

But really, it's like none of them saw Wario's sexy new skintight number during the Knockout Tour segment, because that's all I can think about.

Another interesting tidbit we found out from the latest Direct is exactly how these new fits will be unlocked in Mario Kart World. While we did previously see characters munching down on food before changing costume, Nintendo has confirmed exactly what this is.

Throughout the world, you'll find food bags, which will contain dishes such as burgers, pizzas, and kebabs. These will, in turn, give you a speed boost and unlock specific skins based on the dish (examples given include sushi giving Peach a kimono and potato chips making Mario into a cowboy).

Once you unlock an outfit via the food bag, it'll become available forever, allowing you to pick it from the character select screen.

Although these are given different slots, rather than pulling up a second menu when you select a character. It's also still unknown if every character will get an outfit inspired by each meal, as I noticed we haven't seen any alternate skins for Cow or Penguin.