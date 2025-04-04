Legend of Zelda shippers are on serious hopium over Tears of the Kingdom's new voice memories, thinking one might possibly solidify ZeLink as canon
It's me, I'm shippers
This week's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news gave fans a first look at what's to come on the new console from Nintendo, including revamped editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom for the Switch 2 – and some changes might just confirm the ship of the century.
If you're wondering what ship that is, it's ZeLink, of course – the pairing between the titular princess herself and Link, the series' primary protagonist. While a romance between the two hasn't explicitly been established, especially on Link's behalf toward Zelda, hints have all but confirmed the princess' feelings for the swordsman via tidbits from her diary and other places in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom – now, though, these might be solidified.
As spotted by a fan in an online post, one of the features dropping with the Switch 2 editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, "voice memories" as they've been dubbed, may point to a new canonical romantic event between Link and Zelda. "EVERYBODY," writes the player, a screenshot of voice memory locations attached. "ZELDA HAS A VOICE MEMORY AT LOVER'S POND. ZELINK WON. I REPEAT. ZELINK WON."
For those who might (understandably) be unfamiliar with Lover's Pond, it's a location in both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom where it's rumored that one can travel to find true love. A side quest titled "A Gift of Nightshade" sees players unite two lovers at the pond, hence fans' reactions regarding the voice memory and potential romantic connotations it may carry with it. As one person comments, "We are getting ZeLink, gosh dang it."
As a longtime Zelda stan (and admittedly ZeLink shipper) myself, I'd be lying if I said I don't have similar hopes of it canonizing the ship – after all, many players have hoped for romance between the two for literal decades now. There's no telling what the voice memory truly is until June 5, when Nintendo's new console drops after Switch 2 pre-orders go live next week (unless you're in the United States, where they've been delayed). I know I'll be waiting very impatiently until then.
