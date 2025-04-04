Legend of Zelda shippers are on serious hopium over Tears of the Kingdom's new voice memories, thinking one might possibly solidify ZeLink as canon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
This week's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news gave fans a first look at what's to come on the new console from Nintendo, including revamped editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom for the Switch 2 – and some changes might just confirm the ship of the century.

If you're wondering what ship that is, it's ZeLink, of course – the pairing between the titular princess herself and Link, the series' primary protagonist. While a romance between the two hasn't explicitly been established, especially on Link's behalf toward Zelda, hints have all but confirmed the princess' feelings for the swordsman via tidbits from her diary and other places in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom – now, though, these might be solidified.

As spotted by a fan in an online post, one of the features dropping with the Switch 2 editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, "voice memories" as they've been dubbed, may point to a new canonical romantic event between Link and Zelda. "EVERYBODY," writes the player, a screenshot of voice memory locations attached. "ZELDA HAS A VOICE MEMORY AT LOVER'S POND. ZELINK WON. I REPEAT. ZELINK WON."

For those who might (understandably) be unfamiliar with Lover's Pond, it's a location in both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom where it's rumored that one can travel to find true love. A side quest titled "A Gift of Nightshade" sees players unite two lovers at the pond, hence fans' reactions regarding the voice memory and potential romantic connotations it may carry with it. As one person comments, "We are getting ZeLink, gosh dang it."

As a longtime Zelda stan (and admittedly ZeLink shipper) myself, I'd be lying if I said I don't have similar hopes of it canonizing the ship – after all, many players have hoped for romance between the two for literal decades now. There's no telling what the voice memory truly is until June 5, when Nintendo's new console drops after Switch 2 pre-orders go live next week (unless you're in the United States, where they've been delayed). I know I'll be waiting very impatiently until then.

Searching for more? Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

Glen Powell in Top Gun: Maverick

Everyone's favorite onscreen runner Tom Cruise gave Glen Powell some humbling advice before he started shooting Stephen King adaptation: "You don't look as cool as you think"
