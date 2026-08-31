This is your last chance to buy a Switch 2 before Nintendo raises prices to $500

Nintendo Switch 2 prices will permanently increase on Tuesday, September 1, so today is your last chance to grab the console at its launch MSRP.
In the US, the baseline Nintendo Switch 2 price will increase from $449.99 to $499.99. Currently, a Switch 2 bundle with a game will generally run you about $500, which helps put this price hike into perspective.
In Europe, prices will jump €30 to €499.99. In the UK, a Switch 2 will now cost £419.99, an increase of £24.
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Nintendo revealed new, price-adjusted Switch 2 bundles earlier this month. A Mario Kart World bundle will run you $549.99, while a Switch Sports Resort bundle weighs in at $529.99. These bundles still offer relevant savings compared to standalone purchases, but that 5 up front is a reminder of the times.
Compared to PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo has thus far kept console and accessory prices relatively low. Xbox has seen multiple price hikes in the past year and change, with a base Series X now at an eye-watering $800.
Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki said in May that another PS5 price increase isn't currently planned, but PlayStation's seen price hikes of its own, and until the market improves, I wouldn't rule out another.
Analysts predict the PS6 and Xbox Project Helix could launch at $999 given current conditions. This year, new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has repeatedly stressed that the component crunch will force consoles to confront pricing and availability more seriously. The shape and timing of the next console generation remains in flux.
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The console market is dire from top to bottom. Here are the best cheap Nintendo Switch bundle deals you can still find today. And if you're wondering why so many electronics markets have collapsed, we've got a handy RAM shortage explainer for you. The short version? AI.
Time is running out to avoid the Switch 2's dreaded price hike, but that's what these bundle deals are for.