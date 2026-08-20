The UK Switch 2 price increase isn't that bad, but I'd still recommend picking up this bundle before September hits

Nintendo's UK Store has posted on its X (Twitter) page that the Switch 2 will cost an extra £24 (£419.99 in total) when the price increase comes into effect. When the dreaded Switch 2 price hike was originally unveiled, the new US MSRP was laid out, but those of us across the pond had to wait until today to find out our fate once September rolls around.
While the price increase is coming whether we like it or not, there's still 12 days left to pick up a Switch 2 for its original MSRP if you haven't already. Stock of the £374.99 standalone console is not hard to come by, but personally, I recommend you grab the Pokemon Pokopia bundle. It's just £423.99 at Amazon when you can find it as its full £429.99 price pretty much everywhere else. Not only would you be avoiding that extra £24, but you'd be saving £6 off with this deal - no wonder Ditto looks so happy.
This cheap Nintendo Switch bundle is a deal in its own right. The standalone console is £374.99, as I mentioned above, and adding a £58.99 (Nintendo) copy of Pokemon Pokopia into the mix takes your total up to £433.98. By grabbing this bundle at full price, you'd be saving £3.98 instead, which is pretty minuscule, but anything is better than nothing.
If you do happen to pick it up on the lead up to September, I need to let you know that it comes with a digital copy of Pokopia, rather than a physical one. Honestly, that shouldn't be a huge deal, as there isn't actually a true physical release of the game yet anyway. You see, Pokemon Pokopia has yet to receive a full physical release as it's a game-key card title. That means the game is not on the cartridge, and there's a big ugly white banner across the bottom of the box art.
Honestly, I wish I picked up the game digitally for this reason, especially as it's the kind of Switch 2 title you want on your handheld at all times. Each time I want to dive in and create new elaborate habitats for my Poke pals, I have to fish out the game key card, but owning a digital copy like this bundle deal means you'll always have quick and easy access. And trust me, you'll want it, as I've easily sunk over 100 hours into the game, and am likely to sink 100 more thanks to the new Bubbly Basin DLC.
If you're not quite a Pokemon fan, you should check out the Build Your Own Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle instead. You can select the standard console, a game of your choice (that isn't Pokemon), and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and get access to an accessory for free of your choosing. Again, I'd recommend you do so before that extra £24 comes into effect.
- View all Nintendo Switch 2 gaming deals at Amazon
New to Switch 2? Check out the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers, the best Nintendo Switch headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases while you're here.