Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 has sold 26.35 million consoles, down 37.4% from last year.
In its latest financial results – which cover the period between July and September 2026 – Nintendo confirms that a further 6.49 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were sold in the quarter; this puts the total number of consoles sold to 26.35 million since it launched last June. However, compared to the same period last year, Switch 2 sales are down 37.4%, with Switch 2 selling 10.36 million units during the quarter in 2025. The Switch 2 had a very strong first year, becoming the fastest-selling console of all time, thanks in part to people actually being able to buy the console, proving Nintendo's rumored decision to delay it for that reason to be the right one.
Despite a fall in console sales, Nintendo says Switch 2 game sales were up 18.8% compared to this time last year. Naturally this would be the case given more people have Switch 2 consoles and there are more games, with the console only really having Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza around launch (there's also Welcome Tour and Drag x Drive, I guess). Splatoon Raiders and Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave got off to great starts, selling 2.42 million and 1.34 million copies respectively. And perhaps most importantly, Rhythm Heaven Groove sold 2.89 million copies, which means for the time being it's done better than Marvel's Wolverine; nature is healing.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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