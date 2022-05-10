PS5 misses its second-year sales target as stock issues continue

The PS5 has missed its second-year sales target, Sony's new financial reports have revealed.

Earlier today on May 10, Sony published its complete financial earnings for the 2021 fiscal year. The figures total 19.3 million PS5 consoles sold around the world to date, but unfortunately this is actually lower than Sony was anticipating, by a grand total of 3.3 million units.

It's not hard to deduce the reason for the missed target. Console manufacturers across the industry have been struggling to acquire the parts necessary to build consoles over the last two years - we've seen missed targets and shortage of stock from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo now.

However, Sony believes things are looking up. In the latest financial report for the company, it estimates shipping a grand total of 18 million PS5 consoles around the world over the coming fiscal year (ending March 2023), effectively nearly doubling the number of PS5 consoles out there.

It remains to be seen whether this plan will actually come to fruition, though. As recently as February 2022, Sony's sales forecast for the PS5 dropped by the millions, potentially signalling more stock issues to come throughout the remainder of 2022. Considering this, it's tough to say whether there really will be more PS5 consoles out there than ever before over the coming year.