How to turn off your PS5

Whether you're coming from PS4 or fresh into the PlayStation family, you may wonder how to turn off PS5. Don't worry, it's not a ridiculous question as unless you want to get up off the sofa and turn it off manually, the actual UI functionality for powering down or putting it into PS5 standby mode is actually quite hidden. Here are the two ways to turn off the PS5.

In terms of the physical button, both the power and eject buttons are actually lurking in the central glossy black panel of the PS5. Look down at the bottom half of the console, and you'll see two very thin, pill-shaped buttons. If you're standing your console vertically, the power button is the bottom button. If you're going sideways, it's the button on the right.

(Image credit: Sony)

But, if you want to turn off the PS5 via the software, the option to do that is lurking in the new Control Panel area of the PS5 UI - accessed via a short press of the PlayStation button (rather than the long press you did on the PS4).

(Image credit: Sony)

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

In the Control Panel, head all the way to the right edge, where you'll see the rather iconic power symbol lurking. Head over here, and you'll be given three options:

Enter Rest Mode

Turn Off PS5

Restart PS5

(Image credit: Sony)

Obviously there are benefits to opting for Rest Mode, as it'll allow your PS5 to do tonnes of behind the scenes maintenance, like updates and downloads. But if you want to simply turn it off, then that's here too. Sorted!

PS5 review | How to eject a PS5 disc | Transfer games to PS5 hard drive | How to use a PS4 controller with PS5 | PS5 standby mode explained | PS5 compatible SSD | Upcoming PS5 games | How to download PS4 saves on PS5 | PS5 deals