How to download PS4 saves on PS5

Don't panic if you start up one of your well-loved PS4 games on PS5 and find yourself staring at a 'New Game' option. There are two ways to download your PS4 saves on PS5 and bring that lovely 'Continue' option back to life. Although many of your PS4 saves on PS5 will be brought over automatically, there will be some that need a little manual poking. Annoyingly, the process is quite different from downloading your save on PS4 and is instead all managed via the settings menu, rather than on a game by game basis.

So here are the two ways to download your PS4 saves on PS5 and pick up exactly where you left off.

1. Via the Cloud

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber and have been since you were playing on PS4, all your PS4 saves should be safely nestled in the cloud ready to download straight onto your PS5 with minimal fuss.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

In order to find them, head to:

Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Saved Data (PS4) > Cloud Storage > Download to Console Storage

(Image credit: Sony)

From here, you'll be given a list of all the PS4 saves you currently have stored in the cloud. You can either go through and tick all the ones you want to transfer, or simply hit the select all toggle to the right. It's then just a case of downloading them all to your PS5.

2. Via USB

(Image credit: Sony)

The second way of downloading your PS4 saves to PS5 is via a USB. You can use this method if you're not a PlayStation Plus subscriber, and it's just as easy, you'll just need access to your PS4.

On your PS4, head to:

Settings > Application Saved Data Management > Saved Data in System Storage > Copy to USB Storage Device

(Image credit: Sony)

Here you'll find the full list of every single PS4 game save you've got stored on your PS4. If you hit the options button you can then choose to select multiple applications and move across every PS4 save you'll want access to on PS5 - or simply just select all. Hit copy, and then it'll move them all onto your USB drive.

(Image credit: Sony)

Once that's all done, plug the USB drive into your PS5 and then go to:

Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Saved Data (PS4) > USB Drive > Copy to Console Storage

Just hit select all, and then copy to move all your PS4 saves onto your PS5. After that you're ready to play! Enjoy.

PS5 review | How to eject a PS5 disc | Transfer games to PS5 hard drive | How to use a PS4 controller with PS5 | Where is the PS5 power button | PS5 standby mode explained | PS5 compatible SSD | Upcoming PS5 games | PS5 deals