The PS5 Pro's latest firmware finally addresses its VRR problems, and this is your last chance to get it $50 off in Days of Play

The Days of Play 2025 sale comes to an end tonight, and that means you don't have long to make the most of a $50 discount on the famously expensive PS5 Pro. This saving isn't likely to return anytime soon, considering how new the console still is. Fortunately, now is a great time to buy the PS5 Pro since its latest firmware update has addressed an issue that early buyers have been complaining about for a while now.

Version 25.04-11.40.00 has been confirmed to fix an issue with PS5 Pro's VRR (variable refresh rate) that caused games using it to stutter when making use of this feature. Now that that's been fixed, the console should have fewer issues outputting smooth frame rates to the display you're using. That’s the icing on the cake of the console’s current price cut ,which brings the $699.99 device down to $649 at Amazon.

Days of Play has laid a lot of Sony's hardware down to lower prices, so alongside this, you can get some of the best PS5 accessories for cheaper right now too. The DualSense Edge, PSVR 2, and the regular PS5 controller are all discounted until midnight, and that doesn't happen all that frequently throughout the year.

PlayStation 5 Pro | $699.99 $649 at Amazon

Save $50 - The PS5 Pro has never been cheaper than it is right now, and I wouldn't count on it seeing this sort of reduction again anytime soon. Even during Black Friday and Prime Day, it'd be surprising if Sony dropped the price like this again because the console is still under a year old. Buy it if: ✅ You want the most powerful game console

✅ You know PC gaming isn't your bag

✅ You have a display with a high refresh rate Don't buy it if: ❌ You have the budget for a PC

❌ You want something portable UK: £634 at Amazon

Should you buy the PS5 Pro?

(Image credit: Future)

The $700 price of the PS5 Pro was enough to send a lot of folks into a frenzy, especially when Sony's homemade video game outings haven't been as promising as they were in the PS4 era. With a $50 discount, you'll need to tell me if that makes it a more accessible console for your budget. The PS5 Pro does deliver some boosted performance over the regular PS5, but in a lot of games, you'll likely need to look hard for the finer details. Compared to one of the best gaming PCs, you are still saving some money, and that's doubly true while the PS5 Pro is discounted.

Still, as a PC gamer first and foremost, I'd wager that if you're keen to explore the higher levels of gaming performance, saving up a bit more and buying a desktop machine will likely give you the real experience you're after. Games ported to any console don't render as much detail natively, and a lot of them boil down their settings menus, which takes away a lot of your control over the graphical details you care about. If you want to get into the nitty gritty, a PC or laptop is going to give you more to play with.

That said, if you know for a fact that PC gaming isn't your bag, you're sceptical about the power of the more affordable options like the Nintendo Switch 2, and want to ensure you have the toughest console out there, the PS5 Pro is it. Xbox doesn't have an equivalent to the PS5 Pro, and its upcoming handhelds are more geared at the portable market than the stay-at-home, high-performance enthusiast.

