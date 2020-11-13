PS5 error codes: What they mean, and how to fix them

Now you've finally got your new console up and running, PS5 error codes really are the last thing you want to see on your screen. You've jumped through all the hoops to be able to buy a PS5 in the first place, and now all you want to do is play those new games but a pesky PS5 error code is standing in your way. Naturally, there's bound to be a few teething troubles when new hardware launches, along with the network getting hammered by all of the fresh connections, but it's solutions you're after and that's what we're here to provide. Read on, and well explain what the main PS5 error codes mean, along with some advice on how to fix them.

PS5 error code CE-105799-1 / CE-113212-0

"Unable to connect to the server."

These are PSN connection error message, so the first thing to do is check the PlayStation Network status page to make sure everything is up and running. If there is no maintenance or downtime in progress, restart your PS5 and configure your wireless connection settings again, checking your router is in range or switching to a wired connection if possible. If the problem persists, turn off your modem and router for 5 minutes, then restart and update your router firmware if available. If the issue still isn't resolved then it's likely there's a temporary connection fault, so wait and try again later.

PS5 error code CE-108862-5

This is another connection error message, but this time possibly relating to the servers for the individual game you are playing. If the PlayStation Network status page linked above confirms everything is currently working, then check the game developer's website or social media channels to see if they have a specific issue. Again, it's likely this is a temporary connection fault, so if you can't resolve it then wait and try again later.

PS5 error code CE-107520-5 / CE-108889-4

"Please install the latest system software."

This PS5 error code means that your system software is not up to date, so connect to the internet and follow the instructions to update to the latest version. If you can't connect your console online, you can also download and install the latest system software on a USB drive via a computer, or update it using a game disc. For more information on this process, see the official PS5 System Software Update site.

PS5 error code CE-108255-1

"Something went wrong with this game or app."

A number of players are receiving this PS5 error code, and unfortunately the initial prognosis doesn't sound good. Some are getting it with one specific PS5 game, while others are receiving the error with every PS5 title they try. Although Sony haven't officially commented on the issue yet, several people are reporting that they've spoken to customer services and been advised that they'll need to return their hardware for replacement. If you are getting this error and it persists, you'll need to contact PlayStation customer services for more details.

PS5 error code NP-102955-2

"The account information is incorrect."

If you're receiving this PS5 error code, then the PlayStation Network account log in information you're supplying does not match the records held by Sony. Double check that you're entering the correct email address and password (case sensitive), and if you're sure the information you're entering is correct then you'll need to contact customer services to reset your password.

Other PS5 error codes

If the particular PS5 error code you've been experiencing isn't listed here, there are other resources you can go to for support. The Reddit PlayStation Community Support Team are currently building this PlayStation Error Code Database to cover a wide variety of issues, or you can search the error code on the PlayStation Support site itself to see if there is a support article available.