Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake was co-developed by Xenoblade studio Monolith Soft, which continues to produce bangers for Nintendo

Monolith Soft has been majorly involved in the development of Zelda titles over the last 15 years, so much so that Daiki Iwamoto, general manager for the Zelda series, said he'd like to see the studio lead its own Zelda game. And Monolith Soft's previous efforts with the series led to speculation that Ocarina of Time remake would be developed by the studio – especially when it's adept at making graphically intensive titles for their given systems – similar to how Grezzo developed Zelda remakes before creating its own unique title with Echoes of Wisdom.
It looked like this would be the case when a Norwegian retailer listed the studio as the remake's developer, but it was since revealed that development of the remake was happening internally at Nintendo. However, upon the release of the game, the Monolith Soft Twitter account revealed that the studio was involved in the development, with it citing game design, programming, and graphics roles on the title.
While the studio has been most well-known for creating and developing the Xenoblade Chronicles games over the last decade and a half, Monolith Soft has been one of the biggest MVPs in Nintendo history. Since 2008 with Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Monolith Soft has helped develop a ton of Nintendo's biggest titles, including Mario Kart World, every Splatoon game, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
But its biggest contribution has been to The Legend of Zelda, where the studio assisted with Skyward Sword, A Link Between Worlds, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom. I do hope that Iwamoto's wish comes to fruition, because having Grezzo handling 2D Zelda and Nintendo handling the open-world titles, it'd be great to have a third studio handling development of more traditional 3D Zeldas in the vein of Ocarina of Time.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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