Constantine movie in the works at DC, but a big Keanu Reeves question hangs over it

Firstly, what does that mean for Keanu Reeves' continued attempts to reprise the otherworldly detective role after appearing in 2005's Constantine?
"Fingers crossed. Another draft of the script came in," Reeves told Rotten Tomatoes just last year when asked how things were going with the prospective Francis Lawrence-directed sequel. "We're waiting. We're gonna take it to the studio and hopefully they like it too."
DC Studios co-CEO Jaes Gunn later confirmed he had "discussed" a Constantine 2 with Keanu Reeves.
Years prior, Guillermo del Toro once had plans for Justice League Dark, a team-up movie led by Constantine and featuring a Batman cameo.
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Intriguingly, Bill Skarsgård told Happy Sad Confused that he had an idea to do a Constantine at DC with IT director Andy Muschietti. The plot thickens…
Elsewhere, we need confirmation about Elseworlds, the alternate universe banner that Gunn is bestowing upon movies and shows that don't fit into DCU's main universe. Matt Reeves' Bat-verse is one of them, but will Constantine follow suit? Or could he be part of the horror-tinged side of the cinematic universe that now includes Clayface? So many burning questions, let's hope Constantine walks through Hell to give us some answers soon.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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