Keanu Reeves remains hopeful about Constantine 2 as "another draft" of the script comes in: "Fingers crossed"

Keanu Reeves has a promising update on the long-awaited Constantine 2 – and he seems hopeful that progress is being made.

"Fingers crossed. Another draft of the script came in," Reeves told Rotten Tomatoes when asked how things were going with the sequel. "We're waiting. We're gonna take it to the studio and hopefully they like it too."

Directed by Francis Lawrence (who's also on board to return for the sequel) and based on a DC Comics character, the 2005 movie stars Reeves as John Constantine, a cynical exorcist who teams up with a detective to help her investigate her sister's suspicious death. The cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Rachel Weisz, and Djimon Hounsou.

"[There's] a lot of back and forth, because... I think Keanu [Reeves] is not so happy with the scripts," Lucifer actor Peter Stormare said earlier this year. "It took a long time for [the original] to become a cult movie. It really worked, and it will work on the audience again. You don't have to add a lot of action and shootouts. You have other movies. Don't turn it into big Marvel... [Don't turn it] into us flying around in harnesses all the time and shooting each other up. Don't bring in the big guns. Let it be."

The sequel was first announced back in 2022, but updates were few and far between until late 2024, when a first draft of the script was confirmed to be finished. Since then, though, the movie doesn't seem that much closer to making it to the big screen, but hopefully, Reeves' update is a hopeful sign.

Constantine 2 doesn't have a release date yet.