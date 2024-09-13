Constantine 2 producer confirms script is written but he's too scared to read it: "I want it to be good so bad"

Constantine 2, the long-awaited follow up to the Keanu Reeves DC adaptation, has just received potentially its most positive update yet.

The original movie came out in 2005 and, along with Reeves, starred Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, Gavin Rossdale, Shia LaBeouf, and Djimon Hounsou.

"You know it's in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I'm too scared to read it, though," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told ComicBook.com of the sequel's script. "I want it to be good so bad. I probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane."

Constantine director Francis Lawrence has previously shared his hopes to make the follow-up R-rated. "The idea is this time, at least for me, is to really go at it and make a real R-rated Constantine which is, I think, what people always wanted originally, not the PG-13 version that just happens to get an R," he said.

The sequel is absent from the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate, likely because it'll be an Elseworlds story (like the forthcoming Joker: Folie à Deux or The Batman 2).

Up next for DC is The Penguin, which is already proving a hit with critics – in fact, its Rotten Tomatoes score is outranking The Batman. Our own The Penguin review says: "More gangster saga than comic book adaptation, The Penguin is a fresh take on its titular villain, but it's Cristin Milioti who really shines as the brutal and captivating Sofia Falcone."

The Penguin arrives on September 19. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's in the works.