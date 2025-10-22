James Gunn says he's spoken to Keanu Reeves about Constantine 2, but hasn't read a script yet

James Gunn says he's spoken to Keanu Reeves about the long-gestating Constantine sequel – and hopefully that means it might be one step closer to reaching our screens, although the DC Studios boss hasn't seen a script yet.

"I’ve discussed it on and off. I’ve discussed it with Keanu," Gunn told BobaTalks. "But I have not read any script yet."

There's been talk of a Constantine sequel since 2022, but the next big update didn't come until late 2024 when it was announced that the first draft of a script was finished – but it seems like Reeves wasn't too happy with it. "[There's] a lot of back and forth, because... I think Keanu [Reeves] is not so happy with the scripts," Peter Stormare, who played Lucifer in the original movie, said earlier this year.

"It took a long time for [the original] to become a cult movie. It really worked, and it will work on the audience again," he continued. "You don't have to add a lot of action and shootouts. You have other movies. Don't turn it into big Marvel... [Don't turn it] into us flying around in harnesses all the time and shooting each other up. Don't bring in the big guns. Let it be."

In the DC Comics adaptation, which was first released in 2005, Reeves stars as John Constantine, a cynical exorcist who teams up with a detective to help her investigate her sister's suspicious death.

While we wait for more updates on Constantine 2, get up to speed with the rest of this year's best upcoming movies with our guide to 2025's biggest movie release dates.