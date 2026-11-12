Henry Cavill says it was "such an honor" to play Superman and is open to returning as the Man of Steel

"Look, there's lots of fantastic storylines," Cavill replied when asked if he'd don the suit again by Inverse. "There's always a lot of opportunity. As the pigeon sang to Fievel in An American Tail, 'never say never.' And I buy into that. I've had such a wonderful time playing Superman in the past. I would never say never now."
The former DC actor also shared a sweet story about how playing the superhero still impacts his daily life. "Sometimes people send my daughter Superman stuff as a joke," he explained. "Just the other day, we opened this Superman toy, and she looked at it and said, 'It's Dada!' She's only two years and four months, so no idea how she knows that's me; what kind of cosmic connection that was. But it really touched my heart in a special way, because obviously playing Superman was such an honor."
Currently, Superman is played by David Corenswet, who has appeared in two movies: Superman and Supergirl. He's set to reprise the role in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow, but it's not yet clear if that will be his final appearance.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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