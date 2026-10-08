Superman's suit is being tweaked for Man of Tomorrow: "They re-engineered it to be slightly more functional"

Superman star David Corenswet says his suit in the Man of Tomorrow sequel has been altered to be "ready for a fight."
“The suit itself is a little bit different,” Corenswet explained to People, "They re-engineered it to be slightly more functional and ready for a fight."
With Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor already spied in a heavy-duty combat suit and the supervillain Brainiac making his DCU bow, there's plenty of reason for the Man of Steel to have his outfit reinforced as he takes on his biggest challenge yet.
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Alongside the super new fit, Corenswet sounded excited about picking apart Superman's relationship with arch-nemesis Lex Luthor. He said, Man of Tomorrow will "delve into that relationship between Superman and Lex a little deeper.”
Directed and written by DC Studios boss James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow acts as DCU's biggest event movie yet.
Also starring Rachel Brosnahan, Man of Tomorrow features several DC heroes – including Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Supergirl (Milly Alcock), and Blue Beetle (Xolo Mariduena).
Aaron Pierre's John Stewart – now an "independent contractor" as of the Lanterns season 1 ending – will make the leap to the big screen.
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Adria Arjona has also been cast in an unknown role, with many speculating it could be Wonder Woman. That wasn't helped by Rick Flag Sr. actor Frank Grillo reposting a Man of Tomorrow poster with her wearing Diana's iconic costume. Gunn quickly stamped out any whispers, however, on social media.
Man of Tomorrow flies into cinemas on July 9, 2027. That's not all that's on the way. We have a guide on upcoming DC movies if you wish to know more.