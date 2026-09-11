Despite ruling out playing James Bond, Henry Cavill is set to play a spy for the fourth time

Henry Cavill has something of a history of playing spies. Despite not landing the James Bond role 20 years ago, the actor has gone on to appear as an agent in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and Argylle. Now it looks like he's suiting up once again for a new comedy movie.
Set pictures showing the former Superman star on a motorcycle have emerged from filming on the untitled project. Directed by Charlie's Angels helmer McG, the film reportedly stars Cavill and Hart as two rival spies who meet in a Lamaze class. After their wives (played by Justine Lupe and Aja Naomi King) become fast friends, their lives become intertwined in some unexpected ways.
The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs also appears in the movie, while Hart, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy are all down to produce.
Cavill previously ruled himself out of playing Bond after he was one of the finalists up against Daniel Craig the last time the auditions came around. Speaking to Heat Magazine earlier this year, he was asked if he ever wanted to play 007.
"I didn’t turn the role down – it just wasn’t the right time," he said. "What actor wouldn’t love to be Bond? But at 42, I’d probably be considered a bit old to start now. I would love to be a Bond villain, though. If it was the right character, I think that would be fascinating to explore."
Rumors around who is taking on the role next have started to heat up, with one man in particular gaining traction. Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden has been hinted at by his co-stars, and Gary Oldman even teased that he knows James Bond has been cast.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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