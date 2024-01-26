Henry Cavill gives promising update on upcoming Warhammer adaptation: "Big things are happening, and we are very excited"

Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40,000 adaptation seems to moving along quite nicely, as the actor shares the progress of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video project.

In an interview with Collider, The Witcher star gave a brief yet promising update, "Warhammer is progressing very well," he said. "Big things are happening, and we are very excited." Cavill himself serves as both star and executive producer for the movie adaptation of the iconic RPG.

For those new to the game, Warhammer 40,000 is a tabletop miniature wargame set in a dystopian science-fantasy universe. Created by Games Workshop, Warhammer 40k is known for its dark themes of war and suffering, but its extensive lot of backstories, characters, and general lore make it a perfect candidate for adaptation. In fact, there have been several attempts at bringing the game to the mainstream media, from animated films to series, but none have reached the level of success the game has seen. That is, until Cavill set his sights on it.

The project was announced in December 2022 , after Cavill made his exit from both The Witcher and the DC universe and, although not much is known about the adaptation so far, we do know that Cavill himself is a big fan of the original game. "I have loved Warhammer since I was boy, making this moment truly special for me," said Cavill later in the interview, adding, "The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honor and the responsibility. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon, and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh-on lifelong dream come true."

It looks like Cavill and Prime Video make the perfect team, from the actor’s extensive knowledge and admiration of the game to Amazon’s experience and success in adapting well-loved franchises such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We, for one, cannot wait to see what the team manages to hammer out.

Warhammer 40,000 does not yet have a release date. For more on Prime Video, check out the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies to watch right now.