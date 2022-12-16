Prolific nerd Henry Cavill lands his dream role: lead in a Warhammer series

Henry Cavill has had a mixed 2022. Not only did he depart The Witcher earlier this year, but he’s also out as Superman – just weeks after announcing his return. Things, though, are looking up for the one-time Geralt actor: he’s set to star in a Warhammer 40K series for Amazon.

The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) says Amazon is in "final talks" for the rights to Games Workshop's tabletop game, which sees players control armies made of miniature models. Cavill, who is also set to executive produce the series, has long been a proponent for Warhammer 40K – including waxing lyrical over his model painting and "lifelong hobby" on Instagram (opens in new tab).

Much like The Witcher before it, Warhammer seems like a match made in heaven for Cavill over at Amazon. And there could potentially be more game adaptations on the way.

Late last year, we spoke to Cavill about potentially appearing in another Amazon project – a Mass Effect series. In early 2021, he was spotted with a script that was later shown to include language from BioWare’s hit sci-fi series.

"Very much [interested], yeah, all depending on how they’re executing it," Cavill said of the project. "The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends."

Cavill continued: "I think it’s found a home, hasn’t it? If [the series] finds a home, I would love to have a conversation."

No release date yet for Amazon's Warhammer 40K series, but there's plenty more to get excited about in 2023.