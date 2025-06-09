Three years after it was announced, Henry Cavill talks up his "dream come true" Warhammer series at Amazon: "It is a very complex IP, and that's what I love about it"

Henry Cavill says he wants to "do justice" to Warhammer 40K's Amazon series.

Describing it as "a dream come true" in a new interview with Esquire, Cavill opened up about his new position as executive producer on the Warhammer franchise.

"It's different from what I've done before, in the sense I haven't had my hand on the tiller of things before. It's wonderful doing that. It is a tricky IP, and a very complex IP, and that's what I love about it. The challenges that come with putting this on the page in a way that is doing justice to that complexity, that trickiness, and that nuance, is a challenge I'm enjoying enormously."

It was first announced back in 2022 that Amazon had acquired the rights to Games Workshop's tabletop game – with Cavill attached as both lead and as executive producer, a role that would see him bring the grand vision of Warhammer to life across various projects, including possible film and TV shows.

"For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life," Cavill wrote on Instagram at the time.

Since then, we've heard precious little concrete details about how Warhammer 40K will make a splash on our screens, save for a brief update from Cavill at the end of 2024. There, he revealed a starting point for the WCU (it'll catch on, I promise) has been decided upon.

"Together, we've been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe," Cavill – who frequently spends his time building gaming PCs – said on Instagram.

