Will there be a Lanterns season 2?

Lanterns has come to a dramatic end on HBO Max, finally resolving the mystery around Hal Jordan's death. In an exciting finale, we finally got some closure on what happened in Rushville as well as a bit of a tease for what's to come next in Man of Tomorrow. However, while the final episode drew this story to a close, many will be wondering if this is the end of the road for the DCU show.
Well, it seems like there is some hope on the horizon. We get into all the details revealed about that from James Gunn and the show's creators below. We've also got the speculative lowdown on when a new season could come and what it could cover.
Here's your spoiler warning, though: we'll be getting into plot details from the final episode below. So make sure you're up to speed before reading on.
Well, first of all, it's worth pointing out that Lanterns season 2 has not been officially announced yet. But despite closing the loop on Hal Jordan's murder, there are still plenty of loose threads left dangling in episode 8, leaving plenty of room for more. And we already know that John Stewart will return in Man of Tomorrow.
There's also been a lot of talk about a potential second season. Speaking at the start of the show's release, co-showrunner Chris Mundy said they had ideas for more. "The question is whether [season two] is a story people are interested in," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "If that's the case, then we’ll get to do another one. We'll tell it in a slightly different way, so that it feels fresh, with characters you know and care about."
At the time, in late August, he said of their plans: "We're about six weeks into laying out a season, and then we'll talk to folks about it really soon." Now, we don't know exactly how that pitch went, as there has been no confirmation yet about a second season. However, it certainly seems there are some plans in motion.
As well as this, James Gunn recently gave us a little tease that has fired up hopes. Replying to a viewer on Threads, he confirmed that episode 8 is the "season finale" rather than the "series finale". It's a small difference, but one that definitely leaves the door open for more.
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Lanterns has been a critical hit for HBO, and has pulled in some 19 million viewers per episode on average, making it one of the network's most successful shows ever. So it would be surprising at this stage if season 2 didn't go ahead. However, there is a precedent for Lanterns being a one-off: The Penguin was a similarly successful DC show on HBO, and despite early hope it would return for season 2, that no longer seems like it will be the case. At the very least, we know John Stewart will return in Man of Tomorrow.
What could happen in Lanterns season 2?
Well, this is the big question. The story in Rushville was tied up in the first season of Lanterns, as were the circumstances around Hal Jordan's death. This all means that a second season of the show would look very different, and likely be missing one of its two main stars.
When John Stewart powers up Hal's old ring with his 'unsanctioned' lantern, he overwrites the Halogram, effectively killing the last remaining remnant of Hal.
However, there are some options open to the creators. One potential avenue is to approach Lanterns like an anthology show. After all, there are a whole lot more Green Lanterns who could be featured in another season to draw from.
Another option could be to focus more on John Stewart's character. This direction will likely depend on what happens in Man of Tomorrow, which is the next place that he'll be popping up. We'll have to wait and see on that one.
There's also the possibility of Sinestro bringing Hal back from the dead, potentially as Parallax – a possibility that the show leaves the door open for. And Noah's future is a huge unanswered question. As Hal himself says, there could be a Manhunter sitting in the White House one day if John doesn't do something about it. This would need to be addressed in subsequent seasons or other DCU projects.
Whatever they decide to do, given the strength of season 1, we've got total faith in the helmers of this slice of the DC universe.
When will Lanterns season 2 come out? Speculation over a potential release date
Given that it has not yet even been announced, it's pretty hard to have a go at working out when Lanterns season 2 could happen. It does sound like the creators are a good way into mapping out their plans for more episodes, but it will all depend on whether it gets greenlit.
Work began in early 2024 on the first season before filming took place in early 2025. The show arrived a year and a half after that in August 2026. If we get any filming updates, this will give us more of an idea when a second season could slot in.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.