DC Studios boss says Lanterns season 2 will happen if they can find "a worthy successor to a beloved and great first season"

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Peter Safran talks the future of Lanterns

Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in Lanterns episode 4
(Image credit: HBO)

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has addressed the future of Lanterns.

Season 1 of the DCU detective show recently wrapped up on HBO, and while it works well as a standalone season of TV, it also leaves the door open for future instalments.

"This was one great season of television based on a property that had been somewhat irradiated since 2011, right?" Safran told Collider, when asked his takeaway from season 1's reception. "The thing that's most gratifying about this show and this season on HBO is that it's brought Green Lantern back into the conversation, into the public culture in a really positive fashion."

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He added: "If we're able to come up with what we believe to be a worthy successor to a beloved and great first season, that's what's going to dictate whether there's a second season."

Safran also confirmed news about season 2 should arrive "before the end of the year." So, it's not long to wait to find out if we'll see the return of the Green Lantern Corps on the small screen.

But we do know that we'll be seeing Aaron Pierre's John Stewart very soon. He's set to return in next year's Man of Tomorrow, which will see Superman and Lex Luthor forced to team up against Brainiac.

Lanterns is streaming on HBO Max now in the US and NOW in the UK, while Man of Tomorrow will release on July 9, 2027. Next up for the DCU is Clayface, which arrives on October 23.

While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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