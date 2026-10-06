Lanterns season 2 still isn't confirmed, but showrunner Chris Mundy has teased that a fan-favorite Lantern could appear

"We won't be back in Rushville unless something crazy happens in Rushville every 10 years. But it's going to be an Earth-based story that we continue most likely," said Mundy on The Ringer-Verse's The Midnight Boys (around the 1 hour 45 minute mark).
However, with Hal Jordan now seemingly gone for good, fans are wondering who else could join Aaron Pierre's John Stewart on his next adventure. When asked which other Green Lanterns could appear, Mundy said, "Vanessa [Baden Kelly]'s been talking a big Kilowog game for a long time. We've tossed out a lot of different things." Baden Kelly serves as a producer and writer on the show and penned the fan-favorite Lanterns episode 3, 'Outkast'.
First introduced in DC Comics in 1986, Kilowog is the Green Lantern overseeing Sector 674, from the planet Bolovax Vik. The bulky, pink-skinned alien is part of the Lantern Corps, mostly in charge of recruiting and training new members, and is good friends with Stewart in the comics. Mundy didn't confirm Kilowog's involvement in season 2, but it wouldn't be the first time that the show has introduced Lanterns from other planets, as we have already met Sinestro.
But no matter how many Lanterns we meet, Mundy says the story will remain "Earth-based." The writer added, "We've shown that you can leave the planet, so that's good, right? But because of that, we want to make whoever's here as sort of grounded and real as possible. Our idea was just to ground everything and then layer on the other layers. It's like, 'Okay, are you with us? Great. We're going to layer a little bit more in.'"
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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