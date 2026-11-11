Sony confirms the PS5 is closing in on the PS4, with 100 million consoles shipped – and that's despite the shortages and price hikes

Sony has confirmed that the PS5 has shipped over 100 million units, with it on the way to catch up with the PS1 and PS4.
In a new update to its "Business Data & Sales" page, Sony confirms that as of November 10, 2026, the PS5 has shipped more than 100 million consoles to retailers. This makes it the fourth Sony console to pass this milestone following the PS1, PS2, and PS4.
This means the console has hit the 100 million mark just shy of its sixth anniversary, which is tomorrow on November 12, 2026. For comparison, the PS4 took five years, eight months, and 15 days to hit the milestone, while the PS2 took five years, eight months, and 26 days. This is, however, faster than the PS1, which took nine years, five months, and 15 days, becoming the first console to ever pass the milestone.
Obviously, the impending release of GTA 6 likely helped proceedings, but the PS5 hitting this number just shy of the PS4 and PS2's records is perhaps more impressive given the massive hardware shortages that plagued the beginning years of its lifespan. Not to mention Sony has increased the price of the PS5 significantly since launch – with the cheapest digital version being £519.99 / $599.99 compared to its launch price of £359.99 / $399.99.
And, to put it politely, it's not exactly like the PS5 has had the most impressive lineup of exclusives either. Even excluding the games that eventually came to PC, a ton of the early exclusives were also available on PS4, while this generation has been tested with long exclusive droughts thanks in part to the publisher chasing the live service dragon.
Naughty Dog worked on a multiplayer The Last of Us project for years only for it to be canceled, and Horizon Hunters Gathering is reportedly Guerilla Games' top priority, meaning the next entry in that series is also a while out. This in turn has made the disappointments like Marvel's Wolverine hit harder for PlayStation fans. But when consoles are shifting as fast as this, maybe Sony doesn't see that as a major issue – and it's not like Xbox is putting up much competition, is it?
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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