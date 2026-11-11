Here's Replay's October winners: an Arc Raiders selfie to die for and a definitely safe tunnel in Control Resonant

October's GamesRadar Replay winners show off an Arc Raiders selfie camera and a perfectly safe train tunnel in Control Resonant that's fine, perfectly fine. Nothing to worry about. Both win a $/£250 Amazon Voucher for their efforts.
Replay is where you send us your best gaming clips every month for the chance to win one of two $/£250 Amazon voucher prizes. The two prizes are split between one for the best clip overall from any game, and one for the best Theme of the Month clip, which is Call of Duty flavored. We share all the best clips on the site and across our socials channels, so if you've done something you want people to see, tell us!
If you want a chance of winning the November prize then submit your clips via the big orange button below. You can send in anything from gameplay or a stream - a funny moment, an amazing clip, a weird bug, or just some good chat.
Remember, there are two $/£250 Amazon Vouchers to be won - one for the best video overall, and another for our COD Theme of the Month.
This month's overall Replay winner is a great example of why you need to be careful when taking a selfie. A leaper getting involved just as this Arc Raider was posing made this selfie one of the fyp assuming they survived to post it.
And for our October spooky Theme, the Control Resonant clip below took the prize. That abandoned train tunnel was always just too quite and safe, the only question was when something was going to happen, not when...
If you want to see what the Replay community has contributed already, then take a look below:
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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