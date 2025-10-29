GamesRadar+ Replay Terms & Conditions

Last updated 21 October 2025

Version 1.1.

1. Introduction and Acceptance of Terms

These terms and conditions apply when you send us any gameplay footage for GamesRadar+ Replay. By sending your footage (or any related content) to us, you agree to these terms. If you don’t agree, please don’t submit anything.

Who we are: We are Future Publishing Limited, the company that owns and operates GamesRadar+ and its related social media channels.

2. Eligibility

You must be 18 or older to send us gameplay footage. We may ask you to prove your age at any time. We are primarily based in the United Kingdom and the United States, and you should only make a submission if you are resident in one of these countries. If you live outside the United Kingdom or the United States we can’t give any assurance that GamesRadar+ Replay will comply with the laws in your country.

3. What You Can and Can’t Submit

You’re responsible for the footage you send us. Please make sure that what you submit does not:

Break the law or encourage others to do so. This includes anything that promotes hate speech, violence, terrorism, or child sexual abuse.

Contain anything defamatory , obscene , pornographic , vulgar , or otherwise offensive.

, , , , or otherwise offensive. Promote or encourage discrimination , harassment , racism , hatred , or harm towards anyone.

, , , , or harm towards anyone. Include violence or threats , or encourage people to harm themselves or others, including suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders.

, or encourage people to harm themselves or others, including suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders. Involve bullying, griefing, stalking, or harassment .

. Show or promote cheating, hacking , or the use of unauthorised software .

, or the use of . Breach anyone else’s intellectual property rights —like copyright, trademarks, or moral rights—or their privacy or publicity rights .

—like copyright, trademarks, or moral rights—or their or . Share anyone else’s personal information .

. Be fraudulent, false, misleading, or deceptive in any way.

We reserve the right to remove or refuse any footage that breaches these rules or that we believe is otherwise inappropriate. If we do that, we will do so in accordance with these terms and conditions. We may refuse further submissions from anyone who repeatedly breaches these terms.

Please make sure your gameplay footage follows the technical requirements and guidelines set out on the submission page.

We are not obliged to use any footage you send us. We may refuse, reject, or remove any submission that doesn’t meet our guidelines or that we believe breaks these terms or is otherwise unsuitable for GamesRadar+ Replay. We may edit your footage for length, style, or clarity before publishing.

If the gameplay footage you send us includes anything that can be protected by copyright, you will keep ownership of that copyright. This might include your video recording, your commentary, or your unique gameplay performance. By sending us your footage, you give us permission to use it freely. Formally, you grant us a non-exclusive, worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, fully paid-up, transferable, and sub-licensable licence to use your footage. That means:

Non-exclusive – you still own your footage and can use it however you like or let others use it too.

– you still own your footage and can use it however you like or let others use it too. Worldwide – we can use your footage anywhere in the world.

– we can use your footage anywhere in the world. Perpetual and irrevocable – once given, this permission lasts forever and you can’t withdraw it.

– once given, this permission lasts forever and you can’t withdraw it. Royalty-free and fully paid-up – you won’t be paid or owed any fees or royalties for our use of your footage.

– you won’t be paid or owed any fees or royalties for our use of your footage. Transferable and sub-licensable – we can share these rights with others (for example, partners, distributors, or social-media platforms) so they can help us use or promote your footage.

This licence allows us to use, host, store, reproduce, modify, adapt, edit, create new works from, publish, display, perform, or distribute your footage in any media or format.

You understand that you won’t be paid for this use, and you won’t have the right to review or approve how your footage appears once it’s published. You understand that other people may see, share, or reuse your footage once it has been published.

In some countries (including the United Kingdom), creators have what are called “moral rights” over their work.

These include the right to be identified as the author, and the right to object to changes that you think damage your reputation or distort your work.

By sending us your footage, you waive (give up) these moral rights, and agree not to enforce them against us or anyone we allow to use your footage.

In plain English, that means:

We don’t have to name or credit you when we use your footage;

We may edit, adapt, or combine your footage with other material; and

You won’t later claim that our use of your footage damages your honour or reputation.

We’ll always try to use your footage respectfully and in line with our editorial standards, but this waiver ensures we can edit and publish content freely across all our platforms.

We may keep copies of your footage for as long as necessary to operate and promote GamesRadar+ Replay, even if it is no longer publicly available. If you ask us to remove your footage, we’ll consider your request but may not be able to delete all copies once it has been published or shared.

All our trademarks, logos, copyright and related content created by us remain our property and may not be used without permission.

6. Your Promises to Us

When you send us your gameplay footage, it will usually include two things:

the game content itself (for example, the game’s graphics, music, or characters, which belong to the game’s publisher); and the parts you’ve created yourself, such as your unique gameplay performance, voiceover, commentary, webcam video, or any editing or effects you’ve added.

You make the following promises to us about the parts you’ve created yourself, and about your right to include the game content in your clip:

You created the parts you’ve added yourself , or you have permission to use them, and you can lawfully give us permission to use them under these terms.

, or you have permission to use them, and you can lawfully give us permission to use them under these terms. Including the content in your submission doesn’t knowingly break the game’s or platform’s rules. You confirm that recording, using, and sharing the gameplay in your clip follows the terms of service or licence agreements of the game publisher and the platform where you play.

You confirm that recording, using, and sharing the gameplay in your clip follows the terms of service or licence agreements of the game publisher and the platform where you play. The parts you’ve added don’t break anyone else’s rights , such as copyright, trademarks, privacy, or publicity rights.

, such as copyright, trademarks, privacy, or publicity rights. Anyone who appears in your clip has agreed to be included , and nobody shown is under 18.

, and nobody shown is under 18. Everything you tell us about your clip is true and accurate.

7. Our Commitment to Online Safety

We want GamesRadar+ Replay to be a safe and welcoming space for everyone. We do not allow illegal content on our website or social channels, and we also remove or block material that, while not illegal, could be harmful, especially anything that might harm or distress children. You can find more details about what’s prohibited in Section 3 of these terms and conditions.

Our website can be accessed by children, and we take that responsibility seriously. We use a combination of automated tools and human moderation to identify and deal with content that breaks our rules or the law, including material that is inappropriate for children (such as pornography, violence, or anything encouraging self-harm or eating disorders).

8. Reporting Content or Making a Complaint

If you see any footage on our website or social channels that you think is illegal or breaks these terms, please tell us straight away by emailing replay@gamesradar.com .

If you think we’ve made a mistake — for example, if we’ve removed or restricted your footage and you disagree with our decision — you can appeal by contacting us through replay@gamesradar.com .

We’ll review what happened and let you know the outcome of your appeal as soon as we can.

9. Data Protection and Your Privacy

When you send us your gameplay footage, we may collect and use some personal information about you — for example, your name or username, your voice or image if they appear in the video, and any other details you include with your submission.

We use this information to run and promote GamesRadar+ Replay, and to do the things described in Section 5 of these terms.

For more information about how we collect, use, and protect your personal data — and about your rights — please read our Data Privacy Notice .

10. Our Liability to You

We do our best to make sure that GamesRadar+ Replay is available, reliable, and works as expected. However, sometimes things go wrong.

The GamesRadar+ Replay service is provided for entertainment and informational purposes only. It isn’t intended for commercial or professional use, and you shouldn’t rely on it for decisions that could affect your finances, career, or wellbeing.

If we fail to meet these terms or do not use reasonable care and skill when providing the GamesRadar+ Replay service, we may be responsible for any loss or damage you suffer that is foreseeable as a result of our failure.

We are not responsible for:

any loss or damage that we couldn’t reasonably foresee when you agreed to these terms;

any loss or damage caused by circumstances outside our control; or

any loss of data, business, or opportunity that does not arise from our failure to meet these terms.

Nothing in these terms limits or excludes our liability for death or personal injury caused by our negligence, for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation, or for anything else that cannot be limited or excluded by law.

11. Suspension or Ending of the Service

We may sometimes need to change, pause, or close the GamesRadar+ Replay service. This might happen if:

we need to carry out maintenance or technical work ;

; we are making updates or improvements ;

; there are security, legal, or regulatory reasons that require us to do so; or

that require us to do so; or we decide to end the service altogether.

If we make significant changes or decide to stop offering GamesRadar+ Replay, we’ll try to give you reasonable notice in advance and explain what this means for any footage or related content that you’ve submitted.

If the service is suspended or closed, these terms will no longer apply—except for any parts that need to stay in effect (for example, the licence you’ve given us to use your footage, and any rights or responsibilities that arose before closure).

We don’t guarantee that GamesRadar+ Replay or any related features will always be available or uninterrupted.

Nothing in this section of the terms and conditions affects your statutory rights as a consumer.

12. Changes to These Terms and Governing Law

We may update these terms from time to time — for example, to reflect changes in the law, in how GamesRadar+ Replay works, or in our business practices. The most recent version will always be available on our website and on the submission page, and it will take effect from the date it is posted. If we make any important changes, we’ll try to give you reasonable notice before they take effect.

These terms are governed by the laws of England and Wales, and any disputes will normally be decided by the courts of England and Wales. If you live elsewhere in the United Kingdom, you can also bring legal proceedings in your local courts. If you live in the United States, you may bring any legal claim related to these terms in the state or federal courts where you live, or in the courts of England and Wales.

Nothing in this clause affects any legal rights you may have under the laws of the country or state where you live.

Other terms may apply alongside these ones — for example, our Site Terms of Use apply when you interact with our site, and our Data Privacy Notice applies when we process personal data about you.