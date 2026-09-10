Replay Round Up #6 - the latest weird gaming clips and fails

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The latest and greatest gaming clips from you, the GamesRadar+ community

GamesRadar+ Replay is the gaming show made by you from all the clips you send in. Whether that's something you're proud of, or can't quite believe happened, all your impressive moments, displays of prowess, or clutch survivals are worthy fodder for our entertainment.

Round Up #6 features the best clips from the last month and includes some of the most Far Cry Far Cry that's ever Far Cry'd; some incredibly painful deaths in GTA, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Watch Dogs 2, not to mention an actual dog in Fallout New Vegas, and that's just a few options.

If you want to submit your own clips and be a part of it all then there's a big orange button below that will let you do that. There are £/$250 Amazon Vouchers to be won each month for the best videos (here are last month's winners) and you can send in any clips for any game, as well as a special 'speed theme' for September, giving you two chances to win:

By submitting your clip, you agree to the Terms and Conditions.

If you need a helping hand, here's how to record gameplay on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch/Switch 2 to save your highlights.

Now let's take a look at the latest Replay clips:

Leon Hurley
Leon Hurley
Managing editor for guides

I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.

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